Here’s all details about first Pakistan-India encounter at 2023 ODI World Cup

DUBAI – The first high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place on October 15 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced schedule for the mega event.

The much-awaited encounter will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men’s World Cup.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019, ICC said in its blog.

The only time they didn’t face each other since that first match in 1992 was in 2007, which was a disastrous campaign for both teams as they crashed out of the tournament in the opening round.

India have won all of the previous seven encounters, a record they extended to the T20 World Cups as well until recently.

That streak was broken in 2021, only for India to reclaim bragging rights with a memorable victory in the 2022 edition with a dramatic chase at the MCG on the back of an unforgettable knock from Virat Kohli.

The last time these teams met in the 50-over World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford with India posting a massive 336/5 on the back of a fantastic 113-ball 140 by Rohit Sharma.

A smart bowling performance then helped restrict Pakistan to just 212/6 in a rain-marred match that India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

Even more memorable is perhaps the game in 2011, another India home World Cup, which resulted in a thrilling semi-final clash in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar starred for the hosts with 85 and their bowlers put up a united front to bowl out Pakistan and gain a 29-run victory.

With the jinx now broken in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will be looking to emulate the same in the 50-over format come October 15.

The opening game of the World Cup will also take place at the same venue on October 5 as does the final on November 19.