ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

12:04 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
DUBAI - Cricket's top body has unveiled the schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, which is slated to be held in India. As per the schedule, the international event will start on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Check the full fixtures list, venues, and timings of the World Cup.

ICC World Cup Full Schedule

October 5 England v New Zealand  Ahmedabad
October 6 Pakistan v Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
October 7 Bangladesh v Afghanistan  Dharamsala
October 7 South Africa v Qualifier 2  Delhi
October 8 India v Australia  Chennai
October 9 New Zealand v Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
October 10 England v Bangladesh  Dharamsala
October 11 India v Afghanistan  Delhi
October 12 Pakistan v Qualifier 2  Hyderabad
October 13 Australia v South Africa  Lucknow
October 14 England v Afghanistan  Delhi
October 14 New Zealand v Bangladesh  Chennai
October 15 India v Pakistan  Ahmedabad
October 16 Australia v Qualifier 2  Lucknow
October 17 South Africa v Qualifier 1  Dharamsala
October 18 New Zealand v Afghanistan  Chennai
October 19 India v Bangladesh  Pune
October 20 Australia v Pakistan  Bengaluru
October 21 England v South Africa  Mumbai
October 21 Qualifier 1 v Qualifier 2  Lucknow
October 22 India v New Zealand  Dharamsala
October 23 Pakistan v Afghanistan  Chennai
October 24 South Africa v Bangladesh  Mumbai
October 25 Australia v Qualifier 1  Delhi
October 26 England v Qualifier 2  Bengaluru
October 27 Pakistan v South Africa  Chennai
October 28 Qualifier 1 v Bangladesh  Kolkata
October 28 Australia v New Zealand  Dharamsala
October 29 India v England  Lucknow
October 30 Afghanistan v Qualifier 2  Pune
October 31 Pakistan v Bangladesh  Kolkata
November 1 New Zealand v South Africa  Pune
November 2 India v Qualifier 2  Mumbai
November 3 Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan  Lucknow
November 4 England v Australia  Ahmedabad
November 4 New Zealand v Pakistan  Bengaluru
November 5 India v South Africa  Kolkata
November 6 Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 Delhi
November 7 Australia v Afghanistan  Mumbai
November 8 England v Qualifier 1  Pune
November 9 New Zealand v Qualifier 2  Bengaluru
November 10 South Africa v Afghanistan  Ahmedabad
November 11 India v Qualifier 1  Bengaluru
November 12 England v Pakistan  Kolkata
November 12 Australia v Bangladesh  Pune

ICC World Cup venues

The much-anticipated event will roll into action at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At least ten venues including Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata have picked for the international event.

ICC World Cup Squads

At least eight squads are finalised to lock horns. Men in Blue, the hosts of the event, are directly qualified, while Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa competed through 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, two other teams are yet to compete for the tournament through the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

Team Green has apprised top cricket body that they will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, and decided not to play in Mumbai over security risks.

ICC Pakistan vs India High Octane clash

The epic battle between Pakistan and India is scheduled for October 15 and will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

More to follow...

