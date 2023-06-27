ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

DUBAI - Cricket's top body has unveiled the schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, which is slated to be held in India. As per the schedule, the international event will start on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Check the full fixtures list, venues, and timings of the World Cup.

ICC World Cup Full Schedule

October 5 England v New Zealand Ahmedabad October 6 Pakistan v Qualifier 1 Hyderabad October 7 Bangladesh v Afghanistan Dharamsala October 7 South Africa v Qualifier 2 Delhi October 8 India v Australia Chennai October 9 New Zealand v Qualifier 1 Hyderabad October 10 England v Bangladesh Dharamsala October 11 India v Afghanistan Delhi October 12 Pakistan v Qualifier 2 Hyderabad October 13 Australia v South Africa Lucknow

October 14 England v Afghanistan Delhi October 14 New Zealand v Bangladesh Chennai October 15 India v Pakistan Ahmedabad October 16 Australia v Qualifier 2 Lucknow October 17 South Africa v Qualifier 1 Dharamsala October 18 New Zealand v Afghanistan Chennai October 19 India v Bangladesh Pune October 20 Australia v Pakistan Bengaluru October 21 England v South Africa Mumbai October 21 Qualifier 1 v Qualifier 2 Lucknow

October 22 India v New Zealand Dharamsala October 23 Pakistan v Afghanistan Chennai October 24 South Africa v Bangladesh Mumbai October 25 Australia v Qualifier 1 Delhi October 26 England v Qualifier 2 Bengaluru October 27 Pakistan v South Africa Chennai October 28 Qualifier 1 v Bangladesh Kolkata October 28 Australia v New Zealand Dharamsala October 29 India v England Lucknow October 30 Afghanistan v Qualifier 2 Pune

October 31 Pakistan v Bangladesh Kolkata November 1 New Zealand v South Africa Pune November 2 India v Qualifier 2 Mumbai November 3 Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan Lucknow November 4 England v Australia Ahmedabad November 4 New Zealand v Pakistan Bengaluru November 5 India v South Africa Kolkata November 6 Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 Delhi November 7 Australia v Afghanistan Mumbai November 8 England v Qualifier 1 Pune

November 9 New Zealand v Qualifier 2 Bengaluru November 10 South Africa v Afghanistan Ahmedabad November 11 India v Qualifier 1 Bengaluru November 12 England v Pakistan Kolkata November 12 Australia v Bangladesh Pune

ICC World Cup venues

The much-anticipated event will roll into action at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At least ten venues including Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata have picked for the international event.

ICC World Cup Squads

At least eight squads are finalised to lock horns. Men in Blue, the hosts of the event, are directly qualified, while Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa competed through 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, two other teams are yet to compete for the tournament through the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

Team Green has apprised top cricket body that they will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, and decided not to play in Mumbai over security risks.

ICC Pakistan vs India High Octane clash

The epic battle between Pakistan and India is scheduled for October 15 and will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

More to follow...