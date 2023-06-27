ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

DUBAI - Cricket's top body has unveiled the schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, which is slated to be held in India. As per the schedule, the international event will start on October 5 in Ahmedabad.
Check the full fixtures list, venues, and timings of the World Cup.
|October 5
|England v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|October 6
|Pakistan v Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|October 7
|Bangladesh v Afghanistan
|Dharamsala
|October 7
|South Africa v Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|October 8
|India v Australia
|Chennai
|October 9
|New Zealand v Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|October 10
|England v Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|October 11
|India v Afghanistan
|Delhi
|October 12
|Pakistan v Qualifier 2
|Hyderabad
|October 13
|Australia v South Africa
|Lucknow
|October 14
|England v Afghanistan
|Delhi
|October 14
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Chennai
|October 15
|India v Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|October 16
|Australia v Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|October 17
|South Africa v Qualifier 1
|Dharamsala
|October 18
|New Zealand v Afghanistan
|Chennai
|October 19
|India v Bangladesh
|Pune
|October 20
|Australia v Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|October 21
|England v South Africa
|Mumbai
|October 21
|Qualifier 1 v Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|October 22
|India v New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|October 23
|Pakistan v Afghanistan
|Chennai
|October 24
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Mumbai
|October 25
|Australia v Qualifier 1
|Delhi
|October 26
|England v Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|October 27
|Pakistan v South Africa
|Chennai
|October 28
|Qualifier 1 v Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|October 28
|Australia v New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|October 29
|India v England
|Lucknow
|October 30
|Afghanistan v Qualifier 2
|Pune
|October 31
|Pakistan v Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|November 1
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Pune
|November 2
|India v Qualifier 2
|Mumbai
|November 3
|Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|November 4
|England v Australia
|Ahmedabad
|November 4
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|November 5
|India v South Africa
|Kolkata
|November 6
|Bangladesh v Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|November 7
|Australia v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|November 8
|England v Qualifier 1
|Pune
|November 9
|New Zealand v Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|November 10
|South Africa v Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|November 11
|India v Qualifier 1
|Bengaluru
|November 12
|England v Pakistan
|Kolkata
|November 12
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Pune
The much-anticipated event will roll into action at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At least ten venues including Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata have picked for the international event.
At least eight squads are finalised to lock horns. Men in Blue, the hosts of the event, are directly qualified, while Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa competed through 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Meanwhile, two other teams are yet to compete for the tournament through the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.
Team Green has apprised top cricket body that they will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, and decided not to play in Mumbai over security risks.
The epic battle between Pakistan and India is scheduled for October 15 and will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
More to follow...
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
