US announces $16.4m for Pakistan's post-flood recovery

ISLAMABAD - The United States has pledged an extra 16.4 million dollars for Pakistan's post-flood health sector recovery, including assistance for the renovation of medical facilities and efforts to combat hunger.

Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of USAID, made the declaration during the second Pakistan-US Health Dialogue, which took place on Thursday in Islamabad.

She said that the two nations have achieved great strides towards a number of common health goals, such as immunising children, combating polio and malaria, and providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The USAID deputy administrator stated that we must step up our efforts to fight infectious illnesses in the aftermath of the devastating effects of climate change-induced catastrophes like the floods of last year.

Leading the Pakistani side on the occasion, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel made mention of US support to Pakistan in difficult times of heath emergencies like spread of infectious diseases and malnutrition during floods last years and COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan looks forward to strengthening collaboration with the United States in the realm of health.

The two sides discussed Pakistan's Universal Health Coverage, Malnutrition, collaboration in Infectious Diseases and Global Health Security in the wake of climate challenge.

They also reviewed progress made since the First round of the Health Dialogue held last year in Washington.

The Pakistan-US Health Dialogue is a manifestation of strong understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and provides a framework for cooperation in the health domain.