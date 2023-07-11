US announces $16.4m for Pakistan's post-flood recovery

ISLAMABAD - The United States has pledged an extra 16.4 million dollars for Pakistan's post-flood health sector recovery, including assistance for the renovation of medical facilities and efforts to combat hunger.
Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of USAID, made the declaration during the second Pakistan-US Health Dialogue, which took place on Thursday in Islamabad.
She said that the two nations have achieved great strides towards a number of common health goals, such as immunising children, combating polio and malaria, and providing COVID-19 vaccines.
The USAID deputy administrator stated that we must step up our efforts to fight infectious illnesses in the aftermath of the devastating effects of climate change-induced catastrophes like the floods of last year.
Leading the Pakistani side on the occasion, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel made mention of US support to Pakistan in difficult times of heath emergencies like spread of infectious diseases and malnutrition during floods last years and COVID-19 pandemic.
He said Pakistan looks forward to strengthening collaboration with the United States in the realm of health.
The two sides discussed Pakistan's Universal Health Coverage, Malnutrition, collaboration in Infectious Diseases and Global Health Security in the wake of climate challenge.
They also reviewed progress made since the First round of the Health Dialogue held last year in Washington.
The Pakistan-US Health Dialogue is a manifestation of strong understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and provides a framework for cooperation in the health domain.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
