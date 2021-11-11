Taxila police launch manhunt after minor students ‘sexually harassed’ by school teacher

TAXILA – Law enforcers launched a manhunt for a teacher as he allegedly sexually harassed three primary school students in Mianwala.

Reports in local media said the accused was deputed at a state-run school in Dhoke Mound, Mianwala, and was exposed when a 13-year-old lodged a complaint against him.

As the courageous girl approached the school administration in the matter, two more students hurled similar accusations against him.

Later, a case was registered against him on the complaint of the victims’ father who stated that the incident happened when the teacher took the young girls to a separate room while the other students took a class in the courtyard.

Another student of the class witnessed the event, the first information report (FIR) cited.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the district police said a case has been lodged against the school teacher under section 377B and a search is underway.

Student expelled by IBA Karachi for reporting ... 03:09 PM | 30 Sep, 2021 KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has expelled a student for exposing alleged ...

The headteacher also confirmed that she received a complaint from the parents of one of the students and she moved higher education authorities for taking departmental action against the accused.

District officials said there is no tolerance regarding the harassment of students. The teacher was reportedly suspended and would face action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (Peeda).