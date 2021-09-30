Student expelled by IBA Karachi for reporting 'harassment'

KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has expelled a student for exposing alleged harassment on campus which has sparked public outcry.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the varsity took the decision to expel the complainant for not using the right channel to report the sexual harassment.

A student, Mohammed Jibrael, who hailed from Lakki Marwat, reported the incident of sexual harassment against a female employee while he also supported and encouraged the female to file a complaint with the varsity’s management.

According to the Jibrael, the incident which occurred on August 25, was extremely ‘offensive and humiliating’ and he said he was shocked that a man could behave like that with a woman in a professional setting, that too in front of other people.

The manager in the IBA finance department shouted at a female employee and saying, “I will make you sit here all night”, he said in the social media post. He went on to say that he approached the victim and told her that she should not tolerate this and must inform the administration.

He later refused to remove the social media post that irked the varsity administration while politicians, activists, and a large number of social media users have reacted to the varsity stern action.

IBA spokesperson, Ayesha Javed, also mentioned that the institute had already shared its stance on its Facebook page which stated that “the recent decisions and actions were taken by the Disciplinary Committee of the IBA to ensure that students are safe, and their concerns are heard and addressed in a timely manner. The IBA is an Institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct, which applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students.”

It further added that the student was given multiple occasions to reconsider his actions and was counseled numerous times to reassess his actions.

Senator Sherry Rehman, actor Mahira Khan, activist Jibran Nasir, Zarrar Khuhro, and a number of social media users took to Twitter to clap back at the varsity’s decision.

