Three IBA students torture KU professor over ‘honking’
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Three students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been accused of torturing a Karachi University professor for ‘honking at them’.

The victim, Assistant Professor Dr. Mustafa Haider said he was leaving the varsity in his vehicle and tooted at a group of students blocking the way.

Following the honking, the gang of students got irritated and hurled abuses at the KU professor. Amid the verbal spat, the students and a security guard of IBA started manhandling the teacher and tortured him.

Faculty of the University of Karachi on Monday gathered outside the university and held a protest against the attack.

One of the colleagues of the victim said, "he is in a tough mental state and needs some time to recover."

All the classes have been canceled amid ongoing protest, as the agitating educationists have demanded that the management should take action against the perpetrators and rusticate them.

On the other hand, the university has not shared any official statement on the matter yet.

