PTI minister released after successful talks with militants in Gilgit-Baltistan
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 8 Oct, 2022
PTI minister released after successful talks with militants in Gilgit-Baltistan
Source: social media
Share

SKARDU – Gilgit-Baltistan Prisons Minister Abaid Ullah Baig was released last late night after successful talks with militants, confirmed the government officials on Saturday.

The PTI minister was held hostage when he was travelling to the northern region from Islamabad near Babusar Top where armed men had blocked the road on Friday.

Police told media that Baig was released by militants unconditionally after talks with them adding that local clerics had facilitated the negotiations with them.

GB Minister Abaid Ullah Baig, in one of the clips, can be heard saying that he was on his way from Islamabad to Gilgit when militants blocked the road to press officials for the release of their accomplices from prison.

It was reported that the most wanted militant commander of the sparsely populated region, Habibur Rahman, was the mastermind, behind the kidnap of the PTI minister; he was previously accused of killing 10 foreigners near Nanga Parbat.

The armed group had demanded the release of their accomplices, including those involved in the murder of foreigners in the Nanga Parbat area and other terrorist incidents in Diamer.

Austrian mountaineer killed in northern Pakistan ... 05:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

GILGIT – An Austrian mountaineer was killed and another injured in an avalanche in Pakistan’s northern ...

More From This Category
Punjab lady constable turns out to be a ...
05:02 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ...
01:18 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
17 years on, Pakistan remembers horror of 2005 ...
12:53 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Does former Pakistani president Asif Zardari have ...
12:05 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign ...
11:29 AM | 8 Oct, 2022
Pakistan’s peace desire must not be construed ...
10:58 AM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sizzles in latest bold pictures
01:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr