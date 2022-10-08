PTI minister released after successful talks with militants in Gilgit-Baltistan
SKARDU – Gilgit-Baltistan Prisons Minister Abaid Ullah Baig was released last late night after successful talks with militants, confirmed the government officials on Saturday.
The PTI minister was held hostage when he was travelling to the northern region from Islamabad near Babusar Top where armed men had blocked the road on Friday.
Police told media that Baig was released by militants unconditionally after talks with them adding that local clerics had facilitated the negotiations with them.
GB Minister Abaid Ullah Baig, in one of the clips, can be heard saying that he was on his way from Islamabad to Gilgit when militants blocked the road to press officials for the release of their accomplices from prison.
It was reported that the most wanted militant commander of the sparsely populated region, Habibur Rahman, was the mastermind, behind the kidnap of the PTI minister; he was previously accused of killing 10 foreigners near Nanga Parbat.
The armed group had demanded the release of their accomplices, including those involved in the murder of foreigners in the Nanga Parbat area and other terrorist incidents in Diamer.
