Austrian mountaineer killed in northern Pakistan avalanche

GILGIT – An Austrian mountaineer was killed and another injured in an avalanche in Pakistan’s northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

The duo of foreign climbers – Feineler Elias and Kerber Ramona – was returning from a trek, along with a local guide, in Shimshal valley when the avalanche blew them off a cliff.

Hunza police said that Elias lost his life in the incident while his female partner Ramona and the guide sustained injuries. Both injured are said to be in stable condition.

The expedition was scheduled to be reached Base Camp on Oct. 4 but inclement weather caused delay in its return.

A number of climbers visit the scenic northern region of Pakistan for expedition every year as it homes five peaks higher than 8,000 meters in altitude, including the world’s second-tallest peak, K-2.