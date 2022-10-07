Punjab Junior Tennis championship semis, finals tomorrow

Ibrahim Hussain Gill poses for a photo after beating Ahsan Bari in U-10 quarterfinals.

LAHORE – The semifinals and finals of the New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will be played today (Saturday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Waleed Humayun beat Zaeem Ghafoor 7-6. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Waleed Humayun beat Abubakar Khalil 6-1, M Sohaan Noor beat Zain Saeed 6-3, Ismail Ahmad beat Eesa Bilal 6-1. In the boys U-16 doubles quarterfinal, Ameer Hamza/Abdur Rehman beat Aalay Husnain/Eesa Bilal 6-2.

In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinal, Hajra Suhail beat Shafay Iqbal 6-0, Muaz Shahbaz beat Moosa Daowood Baig 6-4, Ayyan Shahbaz beat Zayd Ahmad 7-5 and M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Ahsan Bari 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Muaz Shahbaz beat Hassan Alam 6-1, Ayyan Shahbaz beat Aiman Rehan 6-0 and Ahsan Bari beat Zainah 7-5. Mr. Adil Khan Rokhari, CEO New Khan, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest.