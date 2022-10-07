Two Indian soldiers killed after tank barrel explodes during military exercise

DELHI – Two Indian army personnel were killed after a tank barred exploded during the annual firing exercise in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

India media reports that the T-90 tank barred exploded when field firing exercise was being held at Babina Cantonment near Jhansi, adding that a junior commissioned officer is among the two killed in the accident.

A Court of Inquiry has been launched by the army to probe into the incident.

After the barrel burst, the injured personnel were shifted to a military hospital where they succumbed to their burn injuries while the driver is still under treatment.

The Indian army has expressed grief over the incident and condoled with the bereaved families of the soldiers.