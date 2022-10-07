Wrong car parking fine hiked to Rs2,000 in Lahore

07:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Wrong car parking fine hiked to Rs2,000 in Lahore
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – The traffic police have approved a whooping increase in fine for wrong parking in the Punjab’s capital city, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said that the fine has been increased from Rs200 to Rs2,000, adding that a drive has also been launched to curb wrong parking in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi asked people to follow the traffic rules to avoid penalties, adding that Rs2,000 fine will be imposed on unfit vehicles.

He said that an action has also been launched against illegal parking stands in the city. CTO said that zero-tolerance policy will discourage people involved in traffic rules violations. 

Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ... 07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Traffic police on Tuesday managed to catch a man who had 166 e-challans registered against his vehicle ...

More From This Category
Germany announces €10 million in aid for ...
09:25 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
‘Deepfake’ – Imran Khan challenges ...
08:51 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
‘US cypher Part 3’: Another audio of ex-PM ...
07:17 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Austrian mountaineer killed in northern Pakistan ...
05:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
PTI leader Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from ...
02:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Another audio of Imran Khan talking about 'horse ...
01:05 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas gear up for new project
08:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr