‘US cypher Part 3’: Another audio of ex-PM Imran Khan leaked by ‘hacker’

07:17 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was leaked on Friday in which he can be heard discussing his 'foreign conspiracy' and US cypher with his close aides.

This is the second video leaked on Twitter from an account “Hacker Boy” in a day as it earlier released an audio wherein matter related to horse trading in parliament was discussed.

The latest audio recording contains the purported conversation between the PTI chief, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari about US cypher, which is at the heart of Imran Khan’s narrative that a foreign conspiracy had been hatched to oust him through a no-confidence vote. 

More to follow...

