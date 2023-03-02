Search

Pakistan

ECP assures IHC of holding LG polls in Islamabad within 120 days 

Web Desk 04:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
ECP assures IHC of holding LG polls in Islamabad within 120 days 
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of holding local government elections in the federal capital within 120 days.

The court disposed of the intra-court appeals after the assurance of the electoral watchdog. 

The ECP and the federal government had filed separate intra-court appeals against the ruling of IHC’s single bench to conduct LG-polls in Islamabad on December 31, 2022. 

Today, a two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing of the intra-court appeals.

“The legislation has been done. Are the 125 UCs still there,” Justice Farooq asked.

The judge said that the government has kept the authority of further increasing the number of UCs to itself.

“In my opinion, there won’t be a need of increasing the UCs for 10 years,” he said, adding that the LG elections should be conducted at once.

At this, the ECP officials assured the court of holding the LG-polls in Islamabad within 120 days.

The court then asked the interior secretary if he would give a statement that the government will not increase the number of UCs before the elections.

At this, the ECP officials said that the electoral body will give the schedule of LG polls after conducting new delimitation.

After the completion of arguments and assurance by ECP, the IHC disposed of the intra-court appeals of the ECP and the government.

LG elections in Islamabad to be held on Dec 31, says ECP

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Girders of Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu flyover collapse, days after deadly pillar fall

02:31 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court grants bail to Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

01:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

No more gatherings outside Islamabad Courts as section 144 imposed

11:34 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Three Pakistanis die in Libya boat wreck days after Italy's migrant tragedy

09:32 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Supreme Court orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

09:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

IHC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in attempted murder case

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ishaq Dar rejects default rumours amid record rupee depreciation

07:14 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: