LG elections in Islamabad to be held on Dec 31, says ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that local bodies elections in the federal capital would be held as per schedule.

The top election body has issued a written verdict wherein a notification of the Ministry of Interior has been declared illegal. It said the LG polls would be conducted on Dec 31, adding that the decision had been taken under Article 218, 219 and 222.

The elections, however, seem to be in jeopardy as the federal government has approved a summary to increase the number of union councils of the federal capital from existing 101 to 125.

The move can delay the long overdue elections as the delimitation process could take around three months to the ECP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opposed the decision of the PML-N led federal government, it was attempting to evade elections.