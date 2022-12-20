Search

Travelling to Thailand? Here’s how to contact police when in danger

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand

Thailand has been a hotspot for tourists every year. Estimates confirm that over 30 million people visit the country every year but a few of them are also vulnerable to frauds by the locals.

Cases have been reported where tourists were not only swindled but their security was also endangered. 

In order to reduce the events of crime and provide a safe space to the tourists, the authorities have ramped up efforts. The commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau recently said police are stepping up patrols in tourist areas. The officer confirmed that con artists were preying on unsuspecting tourists and tuk-tuk drivers were also involved in the scams.

In Thailand, tourists are also duped into buying overpriced gifts; however, to plan your travel safe, the police have also launched an application which can be used in time of need for our own safety.

Visitors can use the ‘Tourist Police I Lert U’ mobile app to seek police help while being in Thailand. Lt Gen Sukhun Prommayon, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) has recently stated that foreign visitors can also dial 1155 to contact the TPB’s emergency response centre, which can provide assistance in English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Indian and Arabic languages.

The app is available in English and Thai and is linked to the 1155 emergency response centre and those in emergency can take a photo of an incident and upload it via the app to contact the TPB, which will dispatch officers to the scene straight away.

“We are trying to make the most of modern technology to support our work,” Police Lt Gen Sukhun said.

If you are planning to visit Thailand, do download the App before travel and keep yourself safe. 

