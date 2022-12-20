Travelling to Thailand? Here’s how to contact police when in danger

Thailand has been a hotspot for tourists every year. Estimates confirm that over 30 million people visit the country every year but a few of them are also vulnerable to frauds by the locals.
Cases have been reported where tourists were not only swindled but their security was also endangered.
In order to reduce the events of crime and provide a safe space to the tourists, the authorities have ramped up efforts. The commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau recently said police are stepping up patrols in tourist areas. The officer confirmed that con artists were preying on unsuspecting tourists and tuk-tuk drivers were also involved in the scams.
In Thailand, tourists are also duped into buying overpriced gifts; however, to plan your travel safe, the police have also launched an application which can be used in time of need for our own safety.
Visitors can use the ‘Tourist Police I Lert U’ mobile app to seek police help while being in Thailand. Lt Gen Sukhun Prommayon, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) has recently stated that foreign visitors can also dial 1155 to contact the TPB’s emergency response centre, which can provide assistance in English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Indian and Arabic languages.
The app is available in English and Thai and is linked to the 1155 emergency response centre and those in emergency can take a photo of an incident and upload it via the app to contact the TPB, which will dispatch officers to the scene straight away.
“We are trying to make the most of modern technology to support our work,” Police Lt Gen Sukhun said.
If you are planning to visit Thailand, do download the App before travel and keep yourself safe.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
