Terrorist killed, cop injured in attack at police station in S. Waziristan's Wana

PESHAWAR – A terrorist was killed after a group of a banned outfit stormed a police station in Wana town of South Waziristan with heavy weapons in wee hours of Tuesday.

Reports said around 50 to 60 militants first attacked the police station rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and other small arms. At that time, a gunfight ensured between the personnel and militants when one of the assailant was killed. A cop sustained injuries in the incident.

Once the terrorists managed to enter the premises, the police officials have to surrender for being outnumbered and outgunned. The militants then took away the police vehicles and officials weapons and ammunition.

Security forces have reportedly launched a search operation in the area to find the suspects involved in the attack.