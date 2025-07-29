Gold prices dip Rs1,600 per Tola in Pakistan; Silver stays steady

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Tuesday, in line with similar downward movement in international markets.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold dropped by Rs1,600 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs354,700. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,372 to Rs304,098.

Internationally, gold prices dipped by $16 per ounce, with the latest rate quoted at $3,320 per ounce including a $20 premium, as per APGJSA.

Silver prices in the local market remained stable, with no change in rates. Silver was priced at Rs3,963 per tola.

Market analysts attribute the decline in gold prices to fluctuations in global demand and investor sentiment, with further adjustments expected based on international economic indicators.