Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan slashed for second half of November

KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.

The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.

The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.

The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.

The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.