Search

PakistanTop NewsWorld

India links peace with Pakistan with ‘terror-free atmosphere’

Web Desk 11:18 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
India links peace with Pakistan with ‘terror-free atmosphere’

ISLAMABAD – India says it has always given ‘primacy to regional peace’ but linked normalising ties with Pakistan with some conditions.

New Delhi has responded days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed maintaining healthy ties with the neighbouring country.

In response to the premier’s remarks, the Modi-led government has yet again set a condition before resuming talks with Islamabad. Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a routine presser, responds to development, saying New Delhi ‘aspires to secure normal ties with Pakistan’ but linked it with a ‘conducive environment which does not support terrorism’.

Terror, hostility, or violence keep India far from maintaining ties with the neighbouring nation, he said.

As New Delhi linked terror-free atmosphere for peace talks, BJP led government is using all tactics for state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan by proxy.

Pakistan even unveiled a couple of dossiers, based on intelligence, which detailed evidence showing Modi-led government used terrorism to undermine Pakistan.

The recent development comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Narendra Modi to hold ‘sincere talks’ to resolve the burning issues including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistani PM calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

Amid the simmering tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently offered an olive branch to New Delhi, asking his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve Kashmir and other issues through dialogue.

Sharif, in his message this week, called on Indian premier Narendra Modi to join him at the discussion table to resolve burning issues like Kashmir. Pakistan and India have to live with each other as neighbors, he said, stressing to end conflicts as according to him the neighboring nations are wasting time and resources in an ongoing tussle.

Recalling multiple wars with archrival nations, the PM said the conflict brought nothing good to any side but misery, and poverty. He then stressed focusing on ending poverty, and providing education and health to the masses rather than spending resources on bombs and ammunition.

Shehbaz said who will live to tell what happened, if God forbid a battle starts as both sides are nuclear powers.

Pakistan wants 'long-term peace' with India, but it's possible only after Kashmir resolution, Shehbaz tells UNGA

Besides offering peace, the premier also mentioned the plights of Kashmiris in his interview, pointing out human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He mentioned that minorities were being persecuted under Modi-led government, calling on Indian authorities to end atrocities in the disputed valley.

The premier also mentioned UAE, and Saudi leaders playing their role to bring two sides together.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan summons Iranian ambassador over cross-border terrorist attack

10:44 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency’s terror attack

09:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

08:20 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

‘All-weather partnership’ – Pakistan, China temporarily reopen border to facilitate trade

07:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Panic grips citizens as earthquake shakes northern Pakistan

06:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan calls upon Iran to take action against terrorists involved in cross-border attack in Panjgur

04:28 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Olypmic medalist Usain Bolt loses millions in fraud from investment ...

12:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2023

07:44 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: