Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum takes charge as ISI DG as Faiz Hameed leaves for new post

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has assumed charge as new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He has replaced Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who relinquished the charge on Friday (November 19) to assume new position as Corps Commander, Peshawar.

Social media users are congratulating Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum on his appointment as spymaster.

جناب ندیم انجم صاحب کو نئے DGISI کا عہدہ سنبھالنے پر دل کی گہرائیوں سے مبارکباد پیش کرتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/lkE6j8poMu — Tariq Butt (@TariqBu63596336) November 20, 2021

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appointment of Anjum as ISI DG.

An official notification issued by the PM Office on October 26, 2021 states the appointment of the new spymaster will come into effect from November 20, 2021.