Haris Rauf reveals his favourite Pakistani actress

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is a talent powerhouse and his passion for cricket reflects in his game. Currently one of the key bowlers of the team, the speedster had a winning streak as he took four wickets in Pak vs NZ.

This time around, the 28-year-old made his way to the headlines as his recent video has been storming the internet.

In the aforementioned clip, Rauf is being asked about his favourite actresses in Pakistani entertainment vicinity, “Which actress will you take out for dinner, Mehwish, Mahira and Mawra?”

Replying to the question, Haris spilled the beans about his favourite star, “I won’t go with any of these, if I will go with someone on a dinner, it has to be Maya Ali, I will have dinner with Maya Ali”

Lollywood's leading lady Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The 32-year-old has worked in successful projects like drama serials Diyar e Dil, Sanam and Pehli si Muhabbat and blockbuster films like Parey Hut Love and Teefa in Trouble.