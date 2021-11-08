‘Spirit of Cricket’: Pakistani team celebrate Haris Rauf’s birthday with Scotland players after T20 WC match (VIDEO)

ABU DHABI – In a heartwarming gesture in ICC mega event, the Pakistani team celebrated the birthday of pacer Haris Rauf with Scotland players in presence after the T20 World Cup match.

In the clip shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, the Scotland Cricket team visited the dressing room of Shaheens to celebrate the birthday of Haris Rauf after Pakistan beat the Coetzer-led squad by 72 runs in the second last match of the Super 12 stage.

Haris, who turned 28, cut the first two pieces of the cake and fed to the guest’s cricketers first and then to the Pakistan players. In the meanwhile, other Pakistani players who were cheering the moment applied face on the birthday boy’s face.

The clip went on, showing players from two sides, including batting coach Matthew Hayden and bowling coach Vernon Philander, celebrating the occasion with pomp and joy. The players also did the photo session to capture the off-the-field moments.

Scotland cricket team official Twitter also shared the video of players from both teams enjoying themselves after the match. ‘We even had cake with PCB’, the caption reads.

The birthday celebration comes after Babar-led Squad made it five out of five beating Scotland. Scotland was in good shape in the Qualifiers and secured a place in the Round of 12 but they ended their campaign without a single win in the Super 12.