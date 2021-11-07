T20 World Cup: Pakistan win big against Scotland, end group stage unbeaten

SHARJAH – Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs at Sharjah cricket stadium on Sunday to end the group stage unbeaten.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running, having already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins out of four.

Star Pakistani all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez put up a good show in Sunday's match, contributing 85 runs in just 37 balls. Malik hit 54 not out in just 18 balls and was declared Man of the Match.

Pakistan set a target of 190 runs for the loss of four wickets. Chasing the target, Scotland could make only 117 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans.

After winning today's match against Scotland, it is official now that Pakistan will play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on November 11.

England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.