PCB mandates Yo-Yo test: Cricketers must pass or face team drop

In a significant move to enhance the fitness standards of Pakistani cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reintroduced the Yo-Yo fitness test, making it mandatory for all cricketers to pass. Those who fail the fitness tests will be dropped from both the national and regional teams.

After several years without the Yo-Yo test, Director of Domestic Cricket Khurram Niazi has implemented a new fitness plan aimed at improving the overall fitness of players. The plan has been approved by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The fitness assessment will be conducted in two phases. Starting July 11, fitness tests will be carried out across the country, beginning at the district level and subsequently at the regional level.

The new fitness regime requires all test cricketers, international cricketers, and national team players to pass the Yo-Yo test along with other fitness evaluations. This move underscores the PCB's commitment to elevating the fitness levels of its players, ensuring they meet international standards.

Director Khurram Niazi emphasized that fitness will be a key criterion for team selection and regional contracts. The decision aligns with the PCB's mission to foster a culture of excellence and professionalism within the sport.

With Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's approval, the mission to enhance fitness is set to become a cornerstone of Pakistan cricket, aiming to build a stronger, more resilient team capable of competing at the highest levels.