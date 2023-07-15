Pakistan’s Hamza Ilyas beats Indian player to reach semi-final of World U21 Snooker Championship

RIYADH – Pakistani cueist Muhammad Hamza Ilyas on Saturday defeated Indian opponent Dhruv Patel 4-2 to book place in the semi-final of the IBSF World U21 Snooker Championship.

Hamza thumped Patel in the opening frame by 66-23 and he gained victory in second game to claim a 2-0 lead. However, the Indian player made a comeback in the third frame and Hamza bagged win in four frame to manage 3-1 lead.

The next two frames also followed the same pattern as Patel cut Hamza’s advantage with a dominating fifth frame victory but the Pakistan cueist once again claimed the next frame.

Hamza will next face Germany’s Alexander on Sunday in a bid to book berth in the final.