Search

Sports

Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed

03:13 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the composition of new Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014.

The Board of Governors now stands as follows:

1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK

4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana

6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

7. Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

8. Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

9. Representative of Ghani Glass Limited

10. Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)

11. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)

A day earlier, interim PCB Chairman Shah Khawar hinted at the constitution of the BoG on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he had said: “My primary responsibility is to constitute of a Board of Governors and hold elections for the post of chairman.”

“Election of the PCB Chairman depends on the constituitio0n of the Board of Governors; if we are able to do it tomorrow, we can hold elections within one week. 8 February [the day of General Elections] is not a benchmark for us.”

He further said that the PCB constitution does not disallow the caretaker chief minister to assume his duties as BoG member. The chairman office is not an office of profit.

Shah Kawar assumes charge as interim PCB chairman

Facebook Comments

Sports

04:21 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shah Kawar assumes charge as interim PCB chairman

12:25 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shah Khawar named acting PCB chairman until Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

11:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

PCB likely to hold election before Feb 8 after PM names Mohsin Naqvi ...

04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi added to PCB governing body

06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against ...

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

Sports

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

06:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

09:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Nepal to register 2nd victory in U19 World Cup

06:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Virat Kohli crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

02:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction

Advertisement

Latest

03:13 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: