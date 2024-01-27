Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the composition of new Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014.

The Board of Governors now stands as follows:

1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK

4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana

6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

7. Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

8. Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

9. Representative of Ghani Glass Limited

10. Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)

11. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)

A day earlier, interim PCB Chairman Shah Khawar hinted at the constitution of the BoG on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he had said: “My primary responsibility is to constitute of a Board of Governors and hold elections for the post of chairman.”

“Election of the PCB Chairman depends on the constituitio0n of the Board of Governors; if we are able to do it tomorrow, we can hold elections within one week. 8 February [the day of General Elections] is not a benchmark for us.”

He further said that the PCB constitution does not disallow the caretaker chief minister to assume his duties as BoG member. The chairman office is not an office of profit.