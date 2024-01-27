Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the composition of new Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014.
The Board of Governors now stands as follows:
1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK
4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana
6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
7. Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
8. Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
9. Representative of Ghani Glass Limited
10. Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)
11. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)
A day earlier, interim PCB Chairman Shah Khawar hinted at the constitution of the BoG on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, he had said: “My primary responsibility is to constitute of a Board of Governors and hold elections for the post of chairman.”
“Election of the PCB Chairman depends on the constituitio0n of the Board of Governors; if we are able to do it tomorrow, we can hold elections within one week. 8 February [the day of General Elections] is not a benchmark for us.”
He further said that the PCB constitution does not disallow the caretaker chief minister to assume his duties as BoG member. The chairman office is not an office of profit.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
