Shah Kawar assumes charge as interim PCB chairman

LAHORE – Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the election commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to the notification dated 23 January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Shah Khawar said, “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”

The development comes after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar accepted resignation of former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.

The premier has also appointed caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as member of the Board of Governors.

The chief minister would also vie for the PCB chairman’s slot in upcoming elections. The permanent PCB chief would be appointed for a period of three years.