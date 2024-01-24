Shah Kawar assumes charge as interim PCB chairman

LAHORE – Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the election commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board.
According to the notification dated 23 January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.
Shah Khawar said, “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”
The development comes after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar accepted resignation of former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.
The premier has also appointed caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as member of the Board of Governors.
The chief minister would also vie for the PCB chairman’s slot in upcoming elections. The permanent PCB chief would be appointed for a period of three years.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.