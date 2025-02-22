India withdraws from South Asian Cross Country Championship at the last minute

In a surprising turn of events, India has pulled out of the South Asian Federation Cross Country Athletics Championship scheduled to take place in Islamabad, just days before the competition. This move follows India’s previous refusal to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy held in Pakistan, continuing a pattern of disregard for sporting events in the country.

Initially, India had confirmed its participation in the South Asian Championship, which was set to bring together seven countries from South Asia for the cross-country event. The Indian team had even planned to arrive in Pakistan by Saturday, but in the final moments, the country announced its withdrawal from the competition.

In addition to India, the Maldives also decided to withdraw from the championship, citing unspecified reasons.

This championship marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s sporting history as it is the first time in 77 years that the country will host a Cross Country Athletics Championship. Despite the absence of India and the Maldives, teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will compete in the event.

The championship will feature a 10-kilometer race along with an 8-kilometer Under-20 race. A special 2-kilometer track has been prepared for these races.

Sports circles have expressed disappointment over India’s decision, criticizing the country for mixing politics with sports. Experts have stated that it is high time India reconsidered its stance and separated politics from athletic endeavors.