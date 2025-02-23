Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 Feb 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on February 23, 2025, in the open market.

On Sunday, 1 USD is 279.85 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 353.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.30 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.95.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 23 February 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.85 for buying and 281.65 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

