Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 23 February Sunday

Gold rate in Pakistan remains at 308,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at Rs264,060 on February 23, 2025 Sunday.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 23 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) 308,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs264,060

