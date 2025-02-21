Gold prices fall by Rs 2,000 per tola after continuous increase

After several days of consistent increases, the price of gold has seen a decline. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has dropped by 2,000 Pakistani rupees, bringing it to 307,000 rupees per tola.

The association further reported that the price of gold per 10 grams has also decreased by 1,714 rupees, now standing at 263,203 rupees.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices have fallen by 23 dollars, now priced at 2,930 dollars per ounce. This decline comes after a period of steady rises in the gold market, offering some relief to buyers and traders alike.