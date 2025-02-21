Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices fall by Rs 2,000 per tola after continuous increase

Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

After several days of consistent increases, the price of gold has seen a decline. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has dropped by 2,000 Pakistani rupees, bringing it to 307,000 rupees per tola.

The association further reported that the price of gold per 10 grams has also decreased by 1,714 rupees, now standing at 263,203 rupees.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices have fallen by 23 dollars, now priced at 2,930 dollars per ounce. This decline comes after a period of steady rises in the gold market, offering some relief to buyers and traders alike.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

