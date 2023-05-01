No relief for masses as govt keeps petrol price unchanged until May 15

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to keep petrol and high-speed diesel prices unchanged for the next fortnight despite reports that petroleum prices might go down.
In late night tweet, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a slight cut in the price of high-speed diesel but said that the price of petrol will remain unchanged for the next two weeks.
Dar said the price of high-speed diesel will now be Rs. 288 per liter after a lessening of Rs5 and price of petrol will remain same at Rs282 per liter. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs10 each.
Petroleum Products Prices— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 30, 2023
from 01 May to 15 May‘23:
Reductions per litre :
High Speed Diesel Rs 5
SuperKerosene Oil Rs 10
Light Diesel Oil Rs 10
Petrol —No change
New Prices per litre:
Petrol Rs 282
HighSpeed Diesel Rs 288
KeroseneOil Rs 176.07
Light Diesel Rs 164.68
The kerosene oil price stands at Rs176.07 per liter while the price of light diesel oil is Rs164.68 per liter.
Last month, the Sharif-led government increased the price of petrol by Rs10 per liter. Earlier, there were reports that the cost of gasoline would drop by 4.5 rupees a litre as OGRA sent a summary to the federal cabinet.
Masses already faced several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfill its commitment to the international lender.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
