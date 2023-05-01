No relief for masses as govt keeps petrol price unchanged until May 15

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to keep petrol and high-speed diesel prices unchanged for the next fortnight despite reports that petroleum prices might go down.

In late night tweet, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a slight cut in the price of high-speed diesel but said that the price of petrol will remain unchanged for the next two weeks.

Dar said the price of high-speed diesel will now be Rs. 288 per liter after a lessening of Rs5 and price of petrol will remain same at Rs282 per liter. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs10 each.

Petroleum Products Prices

from 01 May to 15 May‘23:



Reductions per litre :

High Speed Diesel Rs 5

SuperKerosene Oil Rs 10

Light Diesel Oil Rs 10

Petrol —No change



New Prices per litre:

Petrol Rs 282

HighSpeed Diesel Rs 288

KeroseneOil Rs 176.07

Light Diesel Rs 164.68 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 30, 2023

The kerosene oil price stands at Rs176.07 per liter while the price of light diesel oil is Rs164.68 per liter.

Last month, the Sharif-led government increased the price of petrol by Rs10 per liter. Earlier, there were reports that the cost of gasoline would drop by 4.5 rupees a litre as OGRA sent a summary to the federal cabinet.

Masses already faced several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfill its commitment to the international lender.