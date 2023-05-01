PTI set to stage May Day rally today in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage a rally today on International Labour Day to show “solidarity with labourers” and to stand for the supremacy of the constitution.

Former premier Imran Khan will lead a rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh as he vowed to protect the constitution.

In a social media post, PTI said grand rallies will be organised in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar to show solidarity with labourers. Imran Khan-led party also got the district administration’s permission for the rally, as the party’s leadership gave guarantees for discipline and law and order maintenance.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued the permission after taking an oath from the PTI leaders, the mutually agreed timings of the rally will be from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Officials also imposed restrictions that no business centres will be closed or damaged due to the rally, and participants will not be allowed to bring sticks or any kind of weapons.

Imran Khan also warned of hitting roads if ongoing talks with the coalition government failed. PTI chief blames the incumbent government for ongoing crises.

All political leaders including Prime Minister pledged to save workers as the labor class continues to suffer amid skyrocketing inflation in the crisis-hit nation. Consumer price inflation in Pakistan soared to a record 35.37 percent while food inflation hits a new high.