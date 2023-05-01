Search

Events

Famous dance group ‘Masaka Kids Africana’  to perform at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2023 

The young Ugandan performers are part of SCRF’s diverse cultural programme; will inspire audiences with their smiles, vibrant dance moves and African tunes, from May 3 - 7 in Expo Centre Sharjah 

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 1 May, 2023
Famous dance group ‘Masaka Kids Africana’  to perform at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2023 

SHARJAH – The globally acclaimed Masaka Kids Africana group of Ugandan children aged 2 and above who boast a following of 3.45 million subscribers on YouTube, 7.8 million followers on Instagram, and 5.5 million followers on TikTok, are bringing their soulful tunes and dance moves to inspire audiences of all age groups at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2023). 

The 14th edition of the annual festival will stage multiple performances led by the young Ugandan artists from May 3-7 during the 12-day festival which runs in Expo Centre Sharjah from May 3-14 under the theme ‘Train your Brain’. 

This young artistic ensemble is one of the 900+ offerings that defines SCRF’s packed and diverse programming agenda for this edition, which has been carefully designed by the organisers, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to showcase the cultural diversity that exists in the world, enabling visitors and families to learn more about different cultures, celebrate the talents of young people from around the world and promote the power of books and reading for all.

The multi-talented kids of Masaka Kids Africana who live the motto ‘Dance, Rise & Shine’ have a heartwarming story to tell, that is a touching example of how crisis can be turned into opportunity with grit, determination and creativity. 

Hailing from Masaka, a district in central Uganda, the visiting members of Masaka Kids Africana are a group of 30+ dancers, many of whom have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine or disease. Founded in 2014 by Kavuma Dauda, a visionary local teacher from Masaka, the non-profit used dance and song as a medium of expression for these children, enabling them to connect to each other and the world, see their own potential, and have hope for their future.

Masaka Kids have performed on many international stages including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the World Bank in Washington D.C., and the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia. They have also won several awards for their electric performances, including the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite African Social Star.

Find the right book to ‘Train your Brain’ with literary giants from the globe

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Events

US-Pakistan Innovation Expo 2023 concludes in Islamabad

06:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

7th Faiz Festival continues in Lahore

05:13 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 begins in Lahore

07:23 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

The Eat Festival 2023 to celebrate a decade of the biggest food event in Karachi

10:09 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Pakistan's bowling great Shoaib Akhtar to grace Sharjah International Book Fair 2022

04:39 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

13th Tehzeeb Festival to be held on 5-6 November

11:24 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Virat Kohli shares unseen photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

12:42 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: