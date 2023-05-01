Famous dance group ‘Masaka Kids Africana’  to perform at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2023 

The young Ugandan performers are part of SCRF’s diverse cultural programme; will inspire audiences with their smiles, vibrant dance moves and African tunes, from May 3 - 7 in Expo Centre Sharjah
SHARJAH – The globally acclaimed Masaka Kids Africana group of Ugandan children aged 2 and above who boast a following of 3.45 million subscribers on YouTube, 7.8 million followers on Instagram, and 5.5 million followers on TikTok, are bringing their soulful tunes and dance moves to inspire audiences of all age groups at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2023).
The 14th edition of the annual festival will stage multiple performances led by the young Ugandan artists from May 3-7 during the 12-day festival which runs in Expo Centre Sharjah from May 3-14 under the theme ‘Train your Brain’.
This young artistic ensemble is one of the 900+ offerings that defines SCRF’s packed and diverse programming agenda for this edition, which has been carefully designed by the organisers, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to showcase the cultural diversity that exists in the world, enabling visitors and families to learn more about different cultures, celebrate the talents of young people from around the world and promote the power of books and reading for all.
The multi-talented kids of Masaka Kids Africana who live the motto ‘Dance, Rise & Shine’ have a heartwarming story to tell, that is a touching example of how crisis can be turned into opportunity with grit, determination and creativity.
Hailing from Masaka, a district in central Uganda, the visiting members of Masaka Kids Africana are a group of 30+ dancers, many of whom have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine or disease. Founded in 2014 by Kavuma Dauda, a visionary local teacher from Masaka, the non-profit used dance and song as a medium of expression for these children, enabling them to connect to each other and the world, see their own potential, and have hope for their future.
Masaka Kids have performed on many international stages including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the World Bank in Washington D.C., and the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia. They have also won several awards for their electric performances, including the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite African Social Star.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.