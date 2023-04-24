Find the right book to ‘Train your Brain’ with literary giants from the globe

SHARJAH - Once again, the top brass of children’s and young adult literature from the region and around the world are coming together to inculcate a love for the written word amongst the young generations at the hugely anticipated 14th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) from May 3-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the 12-day cultural festival is themed ‘Train your Brain’, and the international author lineup at the event reflects the theme’s mission of not just stimulating young minds with quality literature but also inculcating wellness practices and developing positive habits from an early age.

Among international guests are renowned British and American authors Ross Welford and Jasmine Warga. Khyrunnisa A., the Indian bestselling author of the Butterfingers series, Sharon Cameron, Canadian #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Cheri J Meiners, US author of the Learning to Get Along® social skills series, will also be part of the festival.

Ellie Robinson, the British multi-medal-winning swimmer and author, and Shiko Nguru, the Kenyan author and content creator, are two of the debut authors to look out for at SCRF 2023. Robinson's first book for children, Gold Medal Mysteries: Thief on the Track, and Nguru's debut novel, Mwikali and the Forbidden Mask, are set to captivate readers with thrilling mystery stories and East African mythology.

Ross MacKenzie, an award-winning author of children's fiction from Scotland, will also attend the festival, sharing his passion for storytelling with young readers. Dr Fabrice Jaumont, an award-winning author and education advisor from France, is set to attend the festival, sharing his insights into bilingualism, education, philanthropy, and higher education.

Indian children's author and yoga expert, Yamini Muthanna, will be sharing her book Power of Yoga, which encourages children to embrace the practice of yoga for mental and physical health and well-being. Timothy Knapman, the internationally bestselling author of children's fiction from the UK, will also attend the festival, sharing his over 70 books, including Princesses Break Free, Dinosaurs in the Supermarket, and Superhero Mum, Dad, and Gran.

Mexican author and diplomat Francisca Mendez will be discussing her widely acclaimed children’s book, Why Doesn't Fernando Want to Grow Up, which originates from her own experiences in raising an autistic child and began as an innocent question from Fernando’s sibling who didn’t understand why her mentally challenged brother was different. This literary work, illustrated by Enrique Torralba transcends the mere narration of a single family's odyssey and serves as an invaluable resource for fostering understanding and enlightenment regarding the management of families grappling with autism spectrum disorder, as well as addressing the many stigmas that surround the condition.

Featuring her latest book, The Magic of the Lost Story, award-winning Indian educator, author and philanthropist, Sudha Murty, will also attend the festival, and reveal the proliferation of Rampuri cuisine from its opulent origins to commonplace, serving as a platform to break down the concept of classism through the articulation of themes that unite all peoples, such as affection, bereavement, absolution, and spirituality.

Dr Vatsala Sperling will be showcasing the many children’s books she has authored including Classic Tales from India, an anthology of seven historic teachings, meticulously translated from the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, and the Puranas. These stories offer a glimpse into the antiquated Indian customs and impart invaluable moral teachings, all embellished by full-colour paintings in accordance with the time-honoured Hindu canon.

Also joining the literary lineup this year will be FranklinCovey Co.'s Vice President of Books and Audio, Annie Oswald, an accomplished project manager from the US for several bestselling self-help books, including The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens and The 7 Habits of Happy Kids.

A.J. Low, the husband-and-wife writing team of Adan Jimenez and Felicia Low-Jimenez from Singapore, will also grace the SCRF 2023 lineup. They are the authors of the internationally bestselling Sherlock Sam series, which has been published in multiple languages.

Dr Wale Okediran, an award-winning Nigerian writer, medical doctor, and former member of the Nigerian Parliament, is another notable author participating in the festival. Bestselling children's and young adult fiction authors, Lily LaMotte from the US, Paro Anand from India and Shaw Kuzki from Japan, have also confirmed their participation at the festival this year.

The SCRF 2023 promises to be an exciting and diverse festival with authors from different parts of the world, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table. The festival offers a unique opportunity for young readers to interact with their favourite authors, attend workshops and discussions, and explore new worlds through the pages of books.