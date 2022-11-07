Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashes at King Abdulaziz Air Base
RIYADH – A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training grounds due to a technical malfunction during a routine drill on Sunday night, Saudi Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Monday.
The aircrew, which consisted of two officers, survived the crash after using their ejector seats, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the spokesperson as saying.
“An investigation committee has commenced its tasks to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident,” SPA quoted al-Maliki as saying.
No injuries or ground damages have been reported, the ministry's spokesperson said.
The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft designed by McDonnell Douglas, which is now part of Boeing.
