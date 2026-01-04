China slams US seizure of Venezuelan President Maduro, demands immediate release

BEIJING – China demanded that United States immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, after a stunning US military operation in Venezuela.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrests, calling them “blatant violation of international law” and expressing deep concern over unprecedented action. “The United States must guarantee the personal safety of President Maduro and his wife and release them immediately,” the ministry declared.

China went further, warning that any attempts by US to overthrow Venezuela’s government must stop, urging all disputes to be resolved through dialogue and negotiation rather than military force.

The timing of Beijing’s strong statement is striking, according to reports, US military carried out an operation in Venezuela, capturing President Maduro and his wife and transferring them out of the country.

Beijing termed this move as direct threat to peace and stability in region, signaling potential flashpoint in US-China relations and sparking global concern over the future of Venezuela and international norms.