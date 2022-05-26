Nepal’s Dor Bahadur Khapangi becomes world’s shortest teenager
LONDON – A 17-year-old citizen of Nepal has been confirmed as the shortest teenager living (male).
The Guinness World Records in its blog said that the height of Dor Bahadur Khapangi of 73.43 cm (2 ft 4.9 inches), adding that the measurement took place on 23 March 2022 in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Khapangi was later presented with his Guinness World Records certificate by Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dhananjay Regmi.
"I'm happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate," said Khapangi’s older brother, Nara Bahadur Khapangi.
The youngest son of two Nepalese farmers is currently studying in his village's school.
His brother told GWR that Dor Bahadur was normal at the time of his birth but he could not grow from the age of seven.
Previously, the title for shortest living teenager (male) was held by Nepal’s Khagendra Thapa Magar who was measured to be 65.58 cm (2 ft 1.8 in). He passed away in 2020 at the age of 27.
Venezuela’s Juan Vincenta Mora confirmed as ... 11:08 AM | 18 May, 2022
A 112-year-old man from Venezuela named Juan Vincente Mora has been named as the world’s oldest living man by the ...
