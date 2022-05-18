Venezuela’s Juan Vincenta Mora confirmed as world’s oldest living man

A 112-year-old man from Venezuela named Juan Vincente Mora has been named as the world’s oldest living man by the Guinness World Records.

The global authority on record-breaking confirmed his age as 112 years and 355 days old as of May 17, 2022. He will celebrate his 113rd birthday on May 27.

Born on May 27th, 1909, in El Cobre, Mora is the ninth of ten children of Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez and Edelmira Mora.

“Mora comes from a family of farmers, dedicated to planting sugar cane and coffee. His career as a farmer was prosperous and long and sold his last piece of land at the age of 104. He began working as a sheriff at 34 and solved land or interpersonal disputes in the community,” GWR said in its press release.

He married to Ediofina del Rosario García in 1937 and together they had eleven children. Ediofina passed away in 1997 and Mora calls it the one of the hardest years of his life.

As of 2022, Mora has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

He became a supercentenarian in May 2019. Mora’s family celebrated the occasion with a special painting that now hangs in the courtyard of his house.

Mora says the greatest thing he has learned in life is “the love of God, the love of family, and that we must get up early to work.”

He received the record title after Mr. Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia (Spain, b. February 11, 1909) passed away on January 18h, 2022 at 112 years and 341 days.