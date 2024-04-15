Sharjah Animation Conference to be held from May 1-5 at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH - The second edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) will take place from May 1 to May 5, 2024, at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The conference will provide a unique platform for animators, artists, creatives, and industry leaders to come together and participate in a variety of enriching events.

As part of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, the conference will feature a diverse program of 60 events, including 30 skill-building workshops, 20 insightful panel discussions, five inspiring talks, and five captivating music concerts led by 71 speakers from 12 countries. Renowned directors and artists from major global companies such as Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony will present a rich program, offering attendees valuable insights and networking opportunities.

The conference offers topics and activities that cater to a wide range of interests within the creative industries. It covers various aspects of animation, from background design and character shaping to performance and storytelling.

In the Innovation Lab, participants can attend workshops on Concept Frames Art and Perspective, Quick Introduction to Background Design, and From Word to Vision: Visualising Narratives with Storyboard Pro. These sessions aim to enhance attendees' skills in animation storytelling, background design, and visualization, providing them with hands-on experience and expert guidance.

The Sketch Area features workshops on Shaping Characters, Traditional Character Design and Posing in Animation, and Performance in Animation. These sessions focus on the essential elements of animation, such as character design, posing, and performance, offering participants the opportunity to learn from experienced artists and animators like Sandro Cleuzo, John Pomeroy, and Nick Ranieri.

The Creative Hub Area hosts talks and workshops on Mastering Audiovisual Rights, Crafting Your Story, and Building an Animation Studio in the Region. These sessions provide valuable insights into animation's business and legal aspects and the practical steps and strategies involved in establishing and operating an animation studio led by industry experts like Stefano Laporta and Mounia Aram.

In addition to these workshops and talks, the conference also features a Japanese and Games Soundtracks Concert, where attendees can enjoy the enchanting music from iconic Japanese games and anime. This concert, presented by the esteemed Florence Pops Orchestra, promises to be an unforgettable journey through the realm of iconic game soundtracks, featuring captivating tunes from classic Japanese RPGs and beloved video game franchises. The orchestra's finesse and expertise will mesmerize attendees, making it an extraordinary celebration of the emotion and power of cherished game music.

The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) 2024 is set to be an exciting and enriching event for anyone interested in animation and the creative industries. The conference offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts, engage in hands-on workshops, and connect with like-minded individuals, making it a must-attend event for animation professionals and enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit https://www.sharjahanimation.com/ar/home.