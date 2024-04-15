Pakistan Army unveils locally-made anti-tank vehicle MAAZ

Pakistan's military strength has received a substantial boost with the introduction of the domestically-produced MAAZ anti-tank vehicle, according to sources within the country.

Recognized as a pinnacle of Pakistani military engineering, the MAAZ anti-tank vehicle is outfitted with sophisticated capabilities aimed at tackling formidable armored threats on the battlefield. This tactical marvel is the brainchild of Pakistan's renowned defence industry, Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT). Drawing inspiration from the Talha Armored Personnel Carrier, a notable Pakistani adaptation of the traditional American M113 APC, the MAAZ embodies a fusion of engineering prowess and strategic design.

Compact yet agile, the MAAZ anti-tank vehicle measures approximately 5.2 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width, and 2.7 meters in height, allowing it to maneuver adeptly through diverse terrains and urban landscapes.

Propelled by a 275 horsepower diesel engine, the MAAZ can achieve speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour on paved surfaces and around 30 kilometers per hour on rugged terrain. With an impressive range of approximately 500 kilometers, it is well-suited for extended mission deployments, facilitated by its fully tracked drive system, enhancing off-road capabilities.

Technologically advanced, the MAAZ integrates a host of cutting-edge systems to bolster its combat effectiveness. Equipped with an automated fire control system, it enhances precision in aiming and firing, while night vision capabilities ensure seamless operations in low-light conditions. Moreover, a state-of-the-art communication system facilitates efficient coordination with allied units.

Armed to the teeth, the MAAZ features the potent Baktar-Shikan anti-tank guided missile system as its primary weapon, a localized adaptation of China's robust HJ-8, or Red Arrow 8. Housing a formidable arsenal of eight missiles, it is complemented by a 12.7mm machine gun for close-quarters combat and defense against infantry.

Developed as an upgraded version of China's HJ-8, the Baktar-Shikan anti-tank guided missile system has been a mainstay in Pakistan's arsenal since the 1990s. Renowned for its ability to neutralize armored vehicles and fortified bunkers, it offers exceptional flexibility in launch platforms, with deployment options ranging from vehicles to helicopters and ground-based launchers.

Compact and wieldy, the Baktar-Shikan missile measures approximately 1200mm in length and 120mm in diameter, weighing around 11.8 kg, while the launcher weighs approximately 22.5 kg, facilitating ease of transportation.

Guided by a Semi-Automatic Command to Line of Sight (SACLOS) system, the Baktar-Shikan requires operators to maintain visual contact with the target until impact. Fueled by a two-stage solid propellant rocket motor and guided by wire, it boasts an operational range of 100 to 3000 meters, ensuring effective engagement from a safe distance.

The tandem-charge High-Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) missile employed by the Baktar-Shikan system is specifically designed to penetrate reactive armor commonly found on modern tanks, with a warhead capable of piercing up to 800mm of armor, posing a formidable threat to armored targets.