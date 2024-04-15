Search

FBR extends deadline for submission of sales tax return by 4 days

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Source: File photo

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submission of tax returns by four days. 

The Inland Revenue chief commissioner has said in a notification that taxpayers now have until April 22 to submit their sales tax and federal excise returns. The previous deadline was April 18.

This decision comes as a relief for taxpayers who may need extra time to gather necessary documents and submit accurate returns. The extension is aimed at streamlining the tax filing process and providing taxpayers sufficient time to fulfill their tax obligations without any pressure.

The Inland Revenue chief commissioner has instructed all field formations of the FBR to disseminate information about the extended deadline and ensure compliance with the revised submission timeline.

Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of this extension and promptly submit their returns to avoid any potential penalties or legal complications. The FBR remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and promoting voluntary tax compliance to strengthen the country's revenue generation efforts.

