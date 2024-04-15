FBR extends deadline for submission of sales tax return by 4 days

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submission of tax returns by four days.
The Inland Revenue chief commissioner has said in a notification that taxpayers now have until April 22 to submit their sales tax and federal excise returns. The previous deadline was April 18.
This decision comes as a relief for taxpayers who may need extra time to gather necessary documents and submit accurate returns. The extension is aimed at streamlining the tax filing process and providing taxpayers sufficient time to fulfill their tax obligations without any pressure.
The Inland Revenue chief commissioner has instructed all field formations of the FBR to disseminate information about the extended deadline and ensure compliance with the revised submission timeline.
Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of this extension and promptly submit their returns to avoid any potential penalties or legal complications. The FBR remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and promoting voluntary tax compliance to strengthen the country's revenue generation efforts.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.