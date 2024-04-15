Pakistan's 'Nazuk Mor' becomes topic of Case Study at Harvard Business School

Even 77 years after its creation, Pakistan is going through the Nazuk Mor (critical phase). Unbearable inflation, steep increase in utility bills, heavy taxes, corruption and ever increasing external debt have crushed the ordinary people of the country. However, the powerful elite class is still enjoying all the perks and privileges and those at the helm of affairs are amassing assets abroad despite an acute economic crisis at home.
Since its birth in 1947, Pakistan is facing the same old issues in 2024. The country is still seeking bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and trying to sell state-owned entities to make the ends meet.
This situation in Pakistan drew the attention of foreign educational institutions as they decided to teach it as “case study” to future leaders and managers. The case study titled “Pakistan at 75: When Will the “Nazuk Mor” End?’ is for use in Professor Alberto Cavallo’s the Business, Government, and the International Economy — Spring 2024 at Harvard Business School.
According to the Financial Times' world rankings 2024, the school’s MBA programme secured 11th spot. Case studies are a common method of teaching in business schools and used by professors to present students a real-life example, followed by discussions on how to resolve issues facing the entity.
This case study makes the reference to Nazuk Mor in its title, a phrase rather repeatedly used in political sloganeering. It conveys Pakistan’s persistent problems with political instability and boom-and-bust economic cycles.
After the February 8 general elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government emerged in the country amid allegations of “massive rigging”. Recovering the country’s economy is the biggest challenge of the PML-N-led government. The newly elected government in the cash-strapped country approached the IMF to avert the looming default.
Last month, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the second and last review of the $3 billion SBA. If cleared by the global lender's board, the IMF will release about $1.1 billion to the struggling South Asian nation.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.