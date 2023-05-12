Search

Pakistan releases 198 Indian fishermen in goodwill gesture

01:08 PM | 12 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan has released 198 Indian fishermen from a prison in southern port city of Karachi in a goodwill gesture. 

The nuclear-armed neighbours used to detained on charges of violating the each other’s territorial waters. The borders of Pakistan and India are not clearly defined in the Arabian Sea and many fishing boats are not equipped with technology to avoid violations. 

Reports said the Indian fishermen were brought from the Landhi prison to the Karachi Cantt railway station where Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi saw them off with gifts. 

They will be brought to Lahore from where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border crossing. 

Pakistan was to originally free 200 fishermen, however, two of them died this month during detention. Officials said a process has been initiated to repatriate their bodies to the neighbouring country. 

