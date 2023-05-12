Pakistan releases 198 Indian fishermen in goodwill gesture

KARACHI – Pakistan has released 198 Indian fishermen from a prison in southern port city of Karachi in a goodwill gesture.
The nuclear-armed neighbours used to detained on charges of violating the each other’s territorial waters. The borders of Pakistan and India are not clearly defined in the Arabian Sea and many fishing boats are not equipped with technology to avoid violations.
Reports said the Indian fishermen were brought from the Landhi prison to the Karachi Cantt railway station where Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi saw them off with gifts.
They will be brought to Lahore from where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border crossing.
Pakistan was to originally free 200 fishermen, however, two of them died this month during detention. Officials said a process has been initiated to repatriate their bodies to the neighbouring country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
