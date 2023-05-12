Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci's first Indian global ambassador

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has added yet another remarkable feat to her career. The mommy-of-one recently announced becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, a luxury fashion brand.
Bhatt is following in the footsteps of her fellow actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, and became the face of an international fashion house.
“I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci,” she wrote on Instagram.
Social media users lauded the Gully Boy actress for her achievement.
Most recently, Bhatt graced the MET Gala in her pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette by designer Prabal Gurung.
On the work front, Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, followed by her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa opposite Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
