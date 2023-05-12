Search

Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci's first Indian global ambassador

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 12 May, 2023
Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci's first Indian global ambassador
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has added yet another remarkable feat to her career. The mommy-of-one recently announced becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, a luxury fashion brand.

Bhatt is following in the footsteps of her fellow actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, and became the face of an international fashion house. 

“I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci,” she wrote on Instagram.

Social media users lauded the Gully Boy actress for her achievement.

Most recently, Bhatt graced the MET Gala in her pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette by designer Prabal Gurung.

On the work front, Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, followed by her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa opposite Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

