Bilawal Bhutto Zardari elected chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party

In a significant development for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as the party’s chairman following the conclusion of the intra-party elections. The elections were held at the party’s central secretariat in Islamabad, marking a key moment in the political landscape of Pakistan.

According to a party statement, the intra-party elections saw Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secure the position of chairman once again, reaffirming his leadership role within the party.

In addition to Bilawal’s re-election, several other key positions were filled during the elections. Humayun Khan was elected as the Secretary-General of the PPP, while Nadeem Afzal Chan was appointed as the Secretary of Information. Amina Pracha was chosen as the Secretary of Finance, further strengthening the leadership team within the party.