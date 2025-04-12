Multan Sultans donate Rs. 100,000 for each six and wicket to Palestine Relief Fund

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans has announced that they will donate 100,000 PKR for every six and every wicket taken during their matches to the Palestine Children Relief Fund. This generous initiative is aimed at supporting the children in Palestine who are facing immense challenges.

Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans, shared his thoughts on the decision, emphasizing the team’s commitment to using their platform for a noble cause. “At Multan Sultans, we believe in using our platform for positive purposes. This season, we have decided to support the Palestine Relief Fund and contribute to the welfare of children in need,” said Tareen.

The initiative will see the team contribute a significant sum, with each six and wicket resulting in a donation of 100,000 PKR, helping to provide essential support for the children of Palestine.