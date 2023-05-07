PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in fifth ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the final One Day International (ODI) match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.

Chasing down the target of 300 runs, Pakistan bowled out for 252 runs in the 47th over. During the first innings, Pakistani bowlers were able to limit the flow of runs and ultimately dismissed New Zealand for 299. Despite the Kiwis' initial efforts to surpass 300 runs, the Pakistani bowlers made a strong comeback and prevented them from reaching the milestone.

Will Young scored 87 runs while captain Tom Latham made 59 runs.

Shaheen Afridi took three wickets, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan bagged two wickets each whereas Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jr shared a wicket apiece.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A brilliant death overs bowling performance as New Zealand lose their last five wickets for 32 runs ????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvNZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvNZ</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketMubarak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketMubarak</a> <a href="https://t.co/zJ0uElyQeG">pic.twitter.com/zJ0uElyQeG</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1655214633438027777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss on elected to bat first in the fifth ODI match against Pakistan.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">???? T O S S A L E R T ????<br><br>New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first ????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvNZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvNZ</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketMubarak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketMubarak</a> <a href="https://t.co/PK6YFF3m9a">pic.twitter.com/PK6YFF3m9a</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1655153290068492288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

After clinching the fourth ODI against Black Caps, Men in Green climbed to the top spot in the ODI team rankings for the first time, however, to remain at the number 1, the hosts will have to ensure a clean sweep.

Pakistani skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam shattered Hashim Amla’s record and became the fastest batter to score 5000 runs in ODIs.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister