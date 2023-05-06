Twitter erupts in praise as Pakistan top ICC ODI rankings for the first time in history

LAHORE – Twitterati erupted in appreciation as Team Green climbed to No.1 on the ICC ODI Team Rankings with the Pakistani skipper stroking his 18th century on way to becoming the quickest batter to 5,000 runs.

Taking a 4-0 lead over Black Caps in a five-match series, Men in Green joined Australia and India on 113 points, but are ranked above the two when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.

As Pakistan clinched a rare feat, social media platforms including Twitter poured in with congratulatory messages, and several trends including #CongratulationsPakistan and #No1 appeared in the trending section.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leads felicitations, congratulating cricket team on securing the top slot in the ICC rankings. In a tweet, PM said "Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team. The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding".

Sharif said that making the nation proud was skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of completing fastest 5000 runs in ODIs and leading Pakistan cricket to that glory.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 5, 2023

میں پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کو عالمی کرکٹ میں ٹاپ ون ڈے رینکنگ حاصل کرنے پر مبارکباد دیتا ہوں۔ آپ نے ہمارا سر فخر سے بلند کردیا۔ میں پاکستان كو 2023 کا ورلڈ کپ جیتتا ہوا دیکھنا چاہتا ہوں ۔



محنت، ٹیم اسپرٹ اور اچھی قیادت کے ساتھ، یہ کام آپ کیلئے کوئی مشکل نہ ہوگا ۔



— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 6, 2023

Congratulations boys on becoming the World Number 1! Keep the positive momentum and energy. We have and we will InshAllah 💚#IamGAME #PakistanCricket — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 5, 2023

For the first time in the history of Pakistan Cricket, they've reached the No 1 spot in the ICC Men's rankings. Huge 👏 @babarazam258 — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 5, 2023

Congrats @najamsethi @babarazam258 for your leadership & hard work of Green Shirts for bringing Pakistan the glory of being #1 ODI Cricket team in the world. Keep it up!#PakistanCricket — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 6, 2023