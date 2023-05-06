Twitter erupts in praise as Pakistan top ICC ODI rankings for the first time in history

LAHORE – Twitterati erupted in appreciation as Team Green climbed to No.1 on the ICC ODI Team Rankings with the Pakistani skipper stroking his 18th century on way to becoming the quickest batter to 5,000 runs.
Taking a 4-0 lead over Black Caps in a five-match series, Men in Green joined Australia and India on 113 points, but are ranked above the two when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.
As Pakistan clinched a rare feat, social media platforms including Twitter poured in with congratulatory messages, and several trends including #CongratulationsPakistan and #No1 appeared in the trending section.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leads felicitations, congratulating cricket team on securing the top slot in the ICC rankings. In a tweet, PM said "Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team. The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding".
Sharif said that making the nation proud was skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of completing fastest 5000 runs in ODIs and leading Pakistan cricket to that glory.
Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team. The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 5, 2023
Making the nation proud is skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of…
میں پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کو عالمی کرکٹ میں ٹاپ ون ڈے رینکنگ حاصل کرنے پر مبارکباد دیتا ہوں۔ آپ نے ہمارا سر فخر سے بلند کردیا۔ میں پاکستان كو 2023 کا ورلڈ کپ جیتتا ہوا دیکھنا چاہتا ہوں ۔— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 6, 2023
محنت، ٹیم اسپرٹ اور اچھی قیادت کے ساتھ، یہ کام آپ کیلئے کوئی مشکل نہ ہوگا ۔
انشااللہ
Congratulations boys on becoming the World Number 1! Keep the positive momentum and energy. We have and we will InshAllah 💚#IamGAME #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/d2siQwXIiu— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 5, 2023
For the first time in the history of Pakistan Cricket, they’ve reached the No 1 spot in the ICC Men’s rankings. Huge 👏 @babarazam258 https://t.co/U4YYS31qZ5— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 5, 2023
Congrats @najamsethi @babarazam258 for your leadership & hard work of Green Shirts for bringing Pakistan the glory of being #1 ODI Cricket team in the world. Keep it up!#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/iPdLslU9C5— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 6, 2023
Congratulations, Pakistan 🇵🇰 🎉— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) May 5, 2023
We are on the TOP @ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings . Thanks @babarazam258 for great achievement. 👍 pic.twitter.com/OsifpqQB54
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
