Pakistani cricket team tops ICC's ODI rankings first time in history

Noor Fatima 11:38 PM | 5 May, 2023
The Pakistani cricket team is anything but basic! The cricket stalwarts have made the nation proud once again by achieving the top position on the ODI rankings.

Previously, the Green Shirts sat on the third position behind Australia and India on the ODI chart before the series against New Zealand who were second, and slipped down to the fifth spot.

For those unfamiliar with the ODI Rankings, after every ODI match, the two competitive teams involved receive points based on a mathematical formula. Each team's points total is divided by the total number of matches played to give a rating, and all the teams are ranked in a table in order of rating.

Pakistan's recent win against the Kiwis took them to the top position. Pakistani players maintained the 4-0 lead over New Zealand, beating the visitors in the fourth ODI match by 102 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, Pakistan is leading 4-0. The teams are scheduled to play the fifth match of the series in Karachi on Sunday, May 7. 

Pakistan close to grabbing top slot in ICC's ODI rankings

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

